BT's Openreach division has increased its target for installing fibre broadband by pledging to connect 3m premises by the end of 2020. Openreach, which runs Britain's communications infrastructure, said the target was a 50% increase on its previous plans. It will recruit 3,000 engineers in 2018 to work on the programme to connect up to 40 towns, cities and boroughs with faster, more reliable broadband. Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, London and Manchester will make up ...

