Vodafone said it was on track to meet forecasts for annual profit after trading in line with expectations in the third quarter. The mobile phone and broadband operator reported a 3.6% fall in group revenue to 11.8bn (£10.3bn) for the three months to the end of December. It blamed the decline on the sale of its Dutch business in 2016 and currency movements. Organic service revenue rose 1.1% to 10.2bn, slightly slower than the 1.3% rate in the previous quarter. Data use increased 61% as the ...

