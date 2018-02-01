Antti Koponen Appointed as the New Chief Financial Officer at Wirepas

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirepas, a global device connectivity provider, has appointed Antti Koponen as the new CFO as of Feb 1. Antti is an experienced finance professional with an impressive track record in corporate finance and accounting. He has been leading finance in sales, R&D and sourcing operations - building and re-structuring local, regional and global finance organizations.

Before joining Wirepas Antti was the Chief Financial Officer at TNS Group, Espoo, Finland. Before TNS Group he has held various demanding finance positions at Nokia and Microsoft including Head of Finance for Microsoft Global Mobile Device Sales and Head of Finance and Control for Nokia Mobile Phones Business Unit. During his career, Antti has worked and lived in Finland, Czech Republic, Turkey and the Middle East.

We are extremely happy to welcome Antti to Wirepas. His background in global mobile and consumer electronics business and his competences in Finance and Control are an extremely valuable addition to our Leadership Team as we move to the next stage in our growth journey, Wirepas CEO, Teppo Hemiä says.

Antti will be stationed at Wirepas HQ in Tampere.

Joining Wirepas is a new chapter in my career, and I am very excited as the business opportunity and potential for growth is impressive. Wirepas team has done fantastic work and I'm delighted to be part of it. I can't imagine a more exciting time to join the company, and I am really looking forward to giving my contribution to Wirepas' continued growth and success, Antti Koponen says.

Wirepas' previous CFO, Carl-Erik Mattila, focuses on his work for Wirepas as a member of the Board.

I want to thank Carl-Erik for his invaluable contribution to Wirepas' development and growth as an early investor, mentor and CFO. His extensive experience and deep competence has helped us steer to the right direction, Hemiä summarizes.

Further information:

Sebastian Linko

Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations

+358(0)40-023-6607

sebastian.linko@wirepas.com

Wirepas

Wirepas is focused on providing the most reliable, optimized, scalable and easy-to-use device connectivity for its customers. Wirepas Connectivity is a Wide Area Mesh protocol that can be used in any device, with any radio chip and on any radio band. With Wirepas Connectivity there is no need for traditional repeaters because every wireless device is a smart router of the network. The connected devices form the network- easy as that. Wirepas has its headquarters in Tampere, Finland, and offices in Australia, France, Germany, South Korea, the UK and the United States.

Things connected-Naturally

