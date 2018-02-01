

Stagecoach Group plc



Total Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's (the 'FCA') Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital of Stagecoach Group plc as at 31 January 2018 was 576,099,960 ordinary shares of 125/228(th) pence each.



This figure includes 2,756,662 ordinary shares held in treasury.



The total number of voting rights in Stagecoach Group plc is 573,343,298. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Stagecoach Group plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information, please contact:



Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com



Mike Vaux, Company Secretary



01738 442111



1 February 2018



