

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK), a pharmaceutical company, announced Thursday that it has appointed Peter Goldschmidt as new Chairman of the Executive Board as of September 1, 2018. Goldschmidt will take over from Claudio Albrecht who has been the CEO at STADA since September 27, 2017.



Since 2013, Goldschmidt serves as the President and Head of North America at Sandoz Inc., responsible for the Company's North American operations.



The company further said that Mark Keatley, Chief Financial Officer, and Barthold Piening, Chief Technical Officer, will keep their positions on the STADA Executive Board.



