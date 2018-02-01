THOMAS SABO Valentine's Day Edition 2018

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A precious item for Valentine's Day is one of the best gift ideas for this day dedicated to lovers: it is timeless, convincing and a lasting sign of affection. This is precisely why THOMASSABO is extending its successful 'Together' line with the addition of two special models to commemorate Valentine's Day 2018.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635276/TOGETHER_Bracelet.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635278/Valentines_Day_Designs.jpg )





The special edition consists of a necklace and bracelet referencing the two well-known symbols of love: the heart and the ring. The two decorative elements are loosely intertwined in one another and represent the basic idea behind the collection: being 'together forever'. Some of these filigree items of jewellery of 925 Sterling silver are embellished with dazzling zirconia stones, and some are engraved with the English word 'TOGETHER'. The modern and minimalist design is entirely in keeping with the current trends, making it perfect for combining with other items of jewellery as well.

The special edition will be available beginning 22 January and continuing through Valentine's Day on 14 February in all THOMAS SABO Shops, online at http://www.thomassabo.com and through select partners. It is accompanied by high-quality gift packaging.

You are welcome to download image material for your editorial use here.

About THOMASSABO

THOMASSABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery, watches and beauty companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf/Pegnitz, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents. THOMASSABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners as well as leading airlines and cruise operators.

Press contact

THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG

Felizia Kindermann

Head of International & Corporate PR

Tel: +49-0)9123-9715-0

Mail: press@thomassabo.com