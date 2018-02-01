Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Worth 792.1 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market, by Type (Reactant, and Feed-Stock), End-Use Industry (Chemical, Electronics, Pharmaceutical, and Agrochemical), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 637.8 Million in 2017 to USD 792.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the DMF Market is driven by increased demand for dimethylformamide from various end-use industries such as chemical, electronics, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical. Moreover, the increased use of synthetic leather in the footwear and automotive industries is also expected to drive the growth of the DMF Market as dimethylformamide is used for manufacturing synthetic leather.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 95 market data Tables and38 Figures spread through 120 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dimethylformamide-market-129340374.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Among end-use industries, the chemical segment is projected to lead DMF Market from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value and volume.

Based on the end-use industry, the DMF Market has been classified into chemical, electronics, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical. The chemical end-use industry segment is expected to lead the DMF Market during the forecast period, in terms of value. This segment of the market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value. In 2016, the chemical end-use industry segment accounted for the largest share of the DMF Market in terms of both, volume as well as value. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to increased demand from polyurethane-based products from the footwear, leather, and acrylic fiber manufacturing industries.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=129340374

The Asia Pacific DMF Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value.

In 2016, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the DMF Market, in terms of volume and value. The Asia Pacific DMF Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of the Asia Pacific DMF Market can be attributed to the increased demand for dimethylformamide from various end-use industries of the region. In 2016, China led the Asia Pacific DMF Market in terms of volume and value, owing to the increased production and consumption of dimethylformamide in China. The growth of the China DMF Market can also be attributed to the increased demand for dimethylformamide from industries manufacturing acrylic fibers, drugs, and printed circuit boards. The DMF Markets in other emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand are also projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the DMF Market are BASF (Germany), Eastman Chemical (US), Merck (Germany), Luxi Chemical Group (China), Jiutian Chemical Group (Singapore), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (Japan), The Chemours (US), Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical (China), Chemanol (Saudi Arabia), AK-KIM (Turkey), and Pharmco-Aaper (US).

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=129340374

Browse Related Reports

Polyurethane Coating Market by Type (Solvent-borne, Water-borne, High Solids, Powder), End Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Wood & Furniture, Industrial, Textile, Construction, Electrical & Electronics) & Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2018

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyurethane-coatings-market-108831606.html



Leather Chemicals Market by Type (Tanning & Dyeing Chemicals, Beamhouse Chemicals and Finishing Chemicals) and by Region - Trends & Forecasts to 2019

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/leather-chemicals-market-144076732.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets