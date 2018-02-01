The project will consist of a 13 MW solar facility, three 2 MW diesel power generators, and a 5 MWh storage system.The French Development Agency (AFD) has issued a tender for the construction of a 22 MW solar-diesel hybrid power plant near Agades, the largest city in central Niger. The project will consist of a 13 MW PV power plant, three 2 MW diesel power stations, a 5 MWh storage system, a 20kV substation and two 20kV lines with a length of around 3 km. The facility will be connected to the local power grid and will sell electricity to Niger's state-owned power utility, Nigelec. Interested ...

