Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Insider Information

PR Newswire
London, February 1
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc ('the Company') confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.
Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 February 2018