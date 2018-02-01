Crossword Cybersecurity Plc: Crossword Cybersecurity Plc: Appointment of CSO

Dr Paul Galwas appointed as Crossword's Chief Scientific Officer to lead AI initiative

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (NEX: CCS), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Galwas, as Chief Scientific Officer, effective 5th March, 2018.

Dr. Paul Galwas joins from Digital Catapult, a technology and innovation centre backed by government, where he has shaped multiple national cyber security policy and research strategies, worked on BSI security standards and has previously led a number of collaborative research projects. Over 20 years, at nCipher, Secerno and Cellcrypt, Paul worked on privacy, trust and identity, digital asset protection and sharing, IoT & distributed ledger security, secure payment systems, and with various UK and US Government agencies on classified mobile security.

Paul was an early member of the Open Group Jericho Forum, and the Trusted Computer Group. He also collaborates with European Association of Research and Technology Organisations (EARTO), Open Group, the Internet Security Forum (ISF) and the IoT Security Foundation (IoTSF). Additionally, he developed early Wi-Fi technologies and mobile handheld systems after spearheading 3D modelling and realistic imaging.

Dr. Galwas has a PhD and MA in Natural Science from the University of Cambridge.

Tom Ilube, Crossword CEO, said:

"We are excited to have attracted someone of Dr Galwas' cyber security experience to spearhead Crossword's partnerships with leading universities worldwide. Crossword is at the vanguard of applying advanced AI to cybersecurity challenges and Paul will be instrumental in taking this initiative forward."

Paul Galwas said:

"It's a great time to be joining Crossword, as it really takes off. There is a wealth of university cybersecurity research that we can tap into. I am particularly keen in exploring the overlap between cybersecurity and AI at Crossword with our research and industry partners."

