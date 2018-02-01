The global chemical company Oxea has released its first Sustainability Report. It features extensive disclosure of Oxea's fiscal year 2016 performance in governance and ethics, sustainability, health and safety in the workplace, environmental stewardship, and economic and social aspects. 2016 sustainability performance highlights include measures to use energy more efficiently, and excellence in safety, such as Oxea's I-Safety Initiative, a very successful "fight the risk" campaign. The full report is available at www.oxea-chemicals.com/sustainability .

Oxea CEO Dr. Salim Al Huthaili said: "Oxea has a long-standing leading position in the global chemicals industry. We understand our critical role as a chemicals producer, and we are committed to growing our business reliably and responsibly."

"At Oxea we see it as part of our corporate image that we will further look into technologies and process improvements to reduce energy consumption, achieve more resource-efficient operations, and minimize our environmental footprint," added Dr. Oliver Borgmeier, Executive Vice President Global Operations at Oxea.

As an example, Oxea has been awarded a Silver Award by the rating agency EcoVadis. Based on an assessment of the company's activities in the area of sustainability, Oxea ranks among the top 15 percent of suppliers in all categories in 2016.

"Addressing today's environmental challenges and making a significant contribution to sustainability are vital issues. Our report contains many examples of the high motivation of the people at Oxea and their sense of responsibility to perform better and better in the future," said Christian Böhmer, Director Corporate Programs at Oxea.

Oxea's report for the fiscal year 2016 has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 standard reporting guidelines.

About Oxea

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of the Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C. (OOC), a commercial company wholly owned by the Government of Oman. Established in 1996, it pursues investment opportunities in the wider energy sector both inside and outside Oman. OOC plays an important role in the Sultanate's efforts to diversify the economy and to promote domestic and foreign investments. For more information about Oxea, visit www.oxea-chemicals.com

