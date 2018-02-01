Relex Announce Appointment, Offices in USA and Russia

LONDON, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Relex, a leading developer of blockchain assets today announced the appointment of a former Vice President of JP Morgan Chase, Peter Lee, as Director of US Operations. Peter was with JP Morgan Chase from 2004 and was promoted to VP in 2011. His achievements included multi-million-dollar savings through innovative fraud prevention programmes and developing effective strategies to support brand, advertising, and direct-response marketing.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635913/Relex_Logo.jpg )



Peterwill work from the Relex office in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. WelcomingPeter's appointment, Relex CEO and co-founder Keith Hilden said "Peterhas the depth of experience to propel Relex to the next level."

Relex trades as RLX on the crypto exchanges Etherdelta and stocks.exchange, and has been selected to list on the Singapore-based Nebula exchange launching in February.

According to Hilden, "Peter will oversee Relex registration with the SEC and FINRA, and establish the business' due diligence procedures and integration of AML and KYC strategies."

Through parent company Squawk Advisors, Relex has three capital raise mandates with pre-existing relationships from the beginning of 2017 from Empire Group (Cocobay Danang), Nam Hai (Marine City Vung Tau), and Canadian real estate fund Woodfine Capital Projects Inc, with operations throughout NAFTA. It also has a mandate from Woodfine Capital Projects Inc to market its common shares in a pre-IPO enroute to listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Relex is currently negotiating with developers in the UK, and is committed to trailblazing innovative uses of blockchain into emerging markets.

The business expects to expand into Cambodia imminently, and John Bonar, who has spent 25 working with Russia aims to open an office in Vladivostok in eastern Russia in March.

"Russia is an exciting country for blockchain asset development," said Bonar who is the Relex Chief Investment Adviser and Country Manager for the UK as well as Russia and the CIS region. He highlights legislation pending on establishing the Cryptoruble as legal tender, and the establishment of two crypto agencies in Vladivostok.

Company Summary:

Relex is the world's first block-chain based real estate development platform. Parent company Squawk Advisors operates in the areas of real estate and pharmaceuticals. Squawk Advisors currently possesses a partnership with Aura Inhale towards building the world's first blockchain-based research and development marketplace for inhalable supplements and pharmaceuticals using RLX.