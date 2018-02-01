With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on February 1, 2018 it has received announcement from AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" shareholder, final takeover bid announcer AS Skinest Rail about takeover bid results.



Full announcement attached.



