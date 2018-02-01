

1 February 2018



Mothercare plc - Voting Rights and Share Capital



In conformity with the Transparency Directive's ongoing disclosure provisions for issuers, the following updated information is provided:



As at end of trade on Wednesday 31 January 2018, Mothercare plc's capital consists of 170,871,885 ordinary shares with voting rights. Mothercare plc holds no shares in treasury, therefore the total voting rights in Mothercare are 170,871,885.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Mothercare plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



