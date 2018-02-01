Royal Dutch Shell's profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter as the oil company gained from higher oil prices and increased efficiency. Earnings for the three months to the end of December jumped 140% to $4.3bn (£3bn), slightly ahead of analysts' consensus figure of $4.2bn. The figure was calculated on a constant cost of supply basis excluding certain items. Group revenue jumped to $85.4bn in the fourth quarter from $64.8bn a year earlier. For the full year, revenue rose to $305.2bn from ...

