RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

1 February 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 1 February 2018, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 93,020,170 ordinary shares of 1p each ('Shares') of which 1,825,973 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 January 2018 is therefore 91,194,197 ('Total Voting Rights').

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

