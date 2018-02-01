

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Business conditions in the Greek manufacturing sector improved at the fastest pace in more than ten years in January, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 55.5 in January from 53.1 in December. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The overall growth in January was driven by a steep rise in new orders, indeed the sharpest since October 2007.



'Robust client demand in both domestic and foreign markets encouraged firms to take on additional workers at the joint-sharpest pace in the series history, which in turn boosted output growth to a nine-and-a-half year peak,' Alex Gill, Economist at IHS Markit, said.



On the price front, input cost inflation intensified further amid higher raw material costs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX