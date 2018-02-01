

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK manufacturing logged further easing at the start of 2018, falling to its lowest level since June last year, but sustained its robust momentum.



The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector fell to 55.3 from 56.2 in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. Economists had predicted a score of 56.5.



A PMI score above 50 suggests growth in the sector.



The pace of growth in new orders and output slowed further, while price pressures accelerated.



'The trend in demand will need to strengthen in the near-term to prevent further growth momentum being lost in the coming months,' IHS Markit Director Rob Dobson said.



'Price trends will be watched closely to see if the upsurge is simply a one off spike or something more embedded,' Dobson added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX