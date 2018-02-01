Textured Soy Protein Market Worth 2.73 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Textured Soy Protein Marketby Type (Non-GMO, Conventional, and Organic), Application (Food (Meat Substitutes, Dairy Alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery) and Feed), Source (Concentrates, Isolates, and Flour), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated at USD 1.73 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2.73 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for protein-rich foods and growing health-conscious population.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 84 market data Tables and36 Figures spread through 133 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Textured Soy Protein Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/textured-soy-protein-market-180520312.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Organic soy protein is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2017 to 2022

Owing to the increase in demand for organic products, the market for organic textured soy protein is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The busy schedules of consumers have led to the rise in demand for organic food & beverage products containing textured soy protein. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation in organic soy protein in order to meet the rising demand. The non-GMO segment account for the largest market share in 2016as it is a natural product which does not contain additives or preservatives.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=180520312

The soy protein concentrate segment accounted for the largest share in the Textured Soy Protein Market in 2016.

Soy protein concentrates are widely used as functional and nutritional ingredients in various food products such as baked products, breakfast cereals, and meat products. They are widely used in meat and poultry products to increase water and fat retention and to improve the nutritional value of the food due to their high protein content. Hence, the demand for soy protein concentrates is high in Textured Soy Protein Market.

The food segment accounted for the largest share in the Textured Soy Protein Market in 2016.

Textured soy protein has been of immense importance in the food processing industry. Its use in food applications such as meat processing, functional foods, and dairy replacements is driving the market. This has increased the application of textured soy protein in the food industry.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=180520312

North America dominated the Textured Soy Protein Market in 2016.

The North American region was the largest market for Textured Soy Protein Market in 2016 owing to the increase in demand for vegan food products in the US and Canada. The consumer awareness regarding the benefits of textured soy protein products consumption in this region is very high.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as ADM (US), Cargill (US), DowDuPont (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), Victoria Group (Serbia), Bremil Group (Brazil), Linyi Shansong Biological Products (China), Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech (China), Crown Soya Protein Group (China), Sonic Biochem (India), and Hung Yang Foods (Netherlands).

Browse Related Reports

Soy Protein Ingredients Market by Type (Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, and Soy Flours), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Alternatives, Functional Foods, Dairy Replacements, Infant Foods, and Feed), and Region - Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/soy-protein-ingredients-market-857.html

Functional Proteins Market by Type (Hydrolysates, Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates, Casein/Caseinates, and Soy Protein), Application (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Nutrition), Source (Plant and Animal), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/functional-protein-market-140299581.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

