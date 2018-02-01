The scheme is being implemented with the support of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the German development agency, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).The ECOWAS Regional Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) has unveiled an initiative aimed at improving the skills of solar installers in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is an agglomerate of western African countries, comprised of 15 member countries including, among others, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, ...

