

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing growth eased unexpectedly in January, but remained robust, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped slightly to 54.6 in January from December's 34-month high of 55.0. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 55.2.



However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, the volume of new orders grew at the fastest pace in three years.



This led to the fastest rise in employment for nine months and another marked, albeit slower, expansion in output.



On the price front, input price inflation intensified in January and output prices increased at the fastest pace since April 2011.



