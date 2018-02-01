Allied Wallet LTD, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, has recently been certified by Visa as an Acquiring Processing service provider which will allow them to support a wider range of payment services and protocols.

Allied Wallet will be able to offer and support a range of services from authorization processing, transaction processing, fraud management, clearing and settlement, merchant management, and dispute management.

Allied Wallet will fully own its acquiring services and a solution that can support more fluctuation in transaction volumes and business growth. The company's new platform will allow them to board banks and enable younger acquirers with more payment services tools.

State of the art services paired with very competitive rates will enable Allied Wallet to compete alongside companies like CyberSource, First Data, Omnipay, Worldline, TSYS, and Atos.

"We're very happy to have this new Visa certification," said Dr. Andy Khawja CEO of Allied Wallet, "… the new certification will allow us to offer solutions with more value and more flexibility. We'll be able to provide better solutions for merchants and even acquirers."

The acquiring processing service provider plans to see massive growth in 2018 with their entrance into a new market with their new extended offering.

