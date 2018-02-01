Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries outlined the formal terms of its £7.4bn offer for GKN on Thursday, promising to simplify and declutter the business, but GKN responded by urging its shareholders to reject the "derisory" offer. Melrose chairman Christopher Miller said that together with the 81p in cash, Melrose's offer represents a total value of 418.3p per share, which is the highest price that GKN has ever traded in the past 10 years. Miller pointed out that since it approached the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...