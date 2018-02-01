MSC Technologies and H&D Wireless Sign a Stocking and Fulfilment Contract for IoT Connectivity Modules

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Technologies, the technology brand of Avnet Integrated Solutions, and H&D Wireless AB (Nasdaq First North: HDW B), have signed a three-year stocking and fulfillment contract for H&D Wireless' modules HDG 200 and HDG 205 targeting smart home, Industry 4.0 and enterprise applications in the European market. The agreement is effective immediately and has a value of 3,4 MSEK including a previously announced business of 0,7 MSEK.

MSC Technologies will offer the wireless product portfolio of H&D Wireless to the European market focusing on IoT for smart home and enterprise (Industry 4.0) also including wireless multimedia applications such as streaming video and audio. The wireless modules are competitive in power consumption, size, and cost, and they support both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for embedded IoT applications. Wireless modules market is estimated to grow to 27 billion units by 2022 according to ABI research whereof 15 billion units target short-range IoT applications according to Ericsson Mobility report and has a 20% COGR.

This information is information that H&D Wireless AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on1st of February 2018.

About H&D Wireless:

H&D Wireless is a Swedish Internet of Things cloud and platform system provider. Its Griffin IoT cloud platform is an end-to-end system solution containing world-class wireless modules, cloud services with analytics and artificial intelligence and smartphone applications for smart homes and enterprises. Since 2016, the company offers Griffin Enterprise Positioning Service (GEPS ') as a cloud service for indoor positioning of physical things in business processes. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is among Sweden's fastest growing and most decorated IoT companies, with more than 1,100,000 wireless products shipped to date for IoT, M2M solutions across the globe. H&D Wireless Sweden Holding AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq First North as HDW. Certified Adviser is FNCA. Visit www.hd-wireless.com for more information

MSC Technologies

MSC Technologies, the technology brand of Avnet Integrated Solutions, specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. MSC Technologies and Avnet Integrated Solutions serve customers in the entire EMEA region. Further information under www.msc-technologies.eu

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

