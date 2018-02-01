Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-01 12:08 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In January 2018, VILNIAUS BALDAI AB and Vilniaus silumos tinklai AB signed the preliminary heat energy purchase and sale agreement.



In accordance with this agreement, the Company will start to supply contracted capacity and quality heat energy to Vilnius city consumers from February 2018. The heat energy will be produced in the new boiler-house reconstructed in December 2017 and equipped with the new 5 MW boiler, an economizer and an efficient smoke exhaust system.



VILNIAUS BALDAI AB invested into heat energy production and supply project more than EUR 1.5 million.



