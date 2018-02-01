The "Fuel Cards in the UK 2017: Market and Competitor Data and Insights into the Commercial Fuel Card Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Fuel Cards in the UK 2017", is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers, it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in the UK.

The total number of service stations in the UK declined by over 2.5% in 2016, totaling around 8,400 service stations. Over 62,000 new fuel cards were issued in 2016, amounting to a total of over 3.1 million cards in the market. Of those cards, over 80% were held by fleet vehicles and about 19% were CRT vehicles. Fuel card volumes rose by 4.3% in 2016, to 7.5 billion litres, continuing the rising trend which stated in 2013. Fuel card volumes account for 20.5% of total fuel sold in the UK in 2016, and will continue to grow towards 2022.

Over 210,000 new fuel cards will be issued between 2017 and 2022, totaling to over 3.4 million cards in the market. Of those cards over 82% will be held by fleet vehicles and around 17% by CRT vehicles. Fuel card volumes will rise by about 22% between 2017 and 2022, totaling 10.4 billion litres in 2022. Fuel card volumes will account for 23.3% of total fuel sold in the UK in 2022, as it increases annually between 2016 and 2022.

Fleet card volumes will continue to grow, rising by 28.3% between 2017 and 2022, to total 5,705m litres by the end of 2022. CRT card volumes increased by 2.9% in 2016, after rising by 2.7% in 2015. Between 2017 and 2022, CRT card volumes will increase by 15.9%, totaling 4,686m litres by the end of 2022.

The top five fuel card operators made up about 87% of fuel card volumes in 2016 as they all offer large card acceptance networks and services such as breakdown cover and online monitoring. All Star remained the dominant fuel card market leader as it increased its market share, accounting for 23.8% in 2016, as clients were drawn to its large domestic card network, which covers 89.5% of UK service stations.

