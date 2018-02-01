

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $48.9 million, or $1.03 per share. This was higher than $47.4 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $2.00 billion. This was up from $1.79 billion last year.



Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $48.9 Mln. vs. $47.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $0.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $2.00 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX