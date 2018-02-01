

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) released a profit for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $37.73 million, or $0.76 per share. This was lower than $50.12 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $775.25 million. This was down from $844.86 million last year.



Triumph Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $37.73 Mln. vs. $50.12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $1.01 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.8% -Revenue (Q3): $775.25 Mln vs. $844.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3.1 to $3.2 Bln



