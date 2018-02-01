

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech manufacturing activity logged the joint-strongest expansion in seven years in January, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, came in at 59.8 in January, the same reading as in December. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output grew at the fastest since February 2011, driven by steep increase in new orders and strong demand from foreign clients.



On the price front, output price inflation accelerated to three-month high and input costs increased at a marked and accelerated rate.



Finally, business confidence was robust in January, with the degree of optimism rising to the highest in two years, driven by stronger client demand.



