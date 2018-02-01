Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. (the "Company") (N-OTC: CHEMS), an international shipping company focused on the transportation of chemicals, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

Highlights

Generated revenue of $43.3 million and net loss of $3.7 million , or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 .

and net loss of , or per share, for the three months ended . Increase in vessel operating days by 18% in the three months ended December 31, 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year.

"The chemical tanker market began to show signs of improvement in the fourth quarter led by stronger demand in the chemical sector and tightening in the MR product tanker market," said Nicolas Busch, Chief Executive Officer of Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. "With our fleet fully delivered, we are pleased to have generated sequential increases in revenues and operating income and believe we are well positioned as fleet growth for larger vessels begins to slow and chemical tanker demand continues to increase."

Fleet Update

All of the Company's vessels are deployed in commercial pools managed by the Navig8 Group, including the Chronos8, Delta8 and Stainless8 pools, except for one vessel, which is commercially managed by Navig8 Group and has been employed on a time-charter out since December 2017. The Company's fleet is composed of:

Eighteen IMO2 37,000 DWT Interline-coated tankers built at Hyundai Mipo, Korea ("A-Class vessels"), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Delta8 pool.

Four IMO2 49,000 DWT Interline-coated medium range tankers ("T-Class vessels") built at STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("STX"), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Chronos8 pool.

Two IMO2 49,000 DWT Epoxy-coated medium range tankers built at Hyundai, Vinashin ("V-Class vessels"). Both V-Class vessels were delivered to the Company on bareboat charters in the first quarter of 2015; the Company purchased one of these vessels in December 2015 and the other in March 2016 pursuant to purchase obligations. The V-Class vessels are currently deployed in the Chronos8 pool.

Six IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Kitanihon Shipbuilding Co. Ltd and two IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Fukuoka (Japan) (together, "S-Class vessels"). Seven S-Class vessels are deployed in the Stainless8 pool, and one S-Class vessel is commercially managed by Navig8 Group outside of the Stainless8 pool and has been employed on a time-charter out since December 2017.

Results for the three months ended December 31, 2017

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company reported a net loss of $3.7 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.09 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2016.

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $43.3 million, compared to revenue of $33.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. The total number of vessel operating days for the three months ended December 31, 2017 increased by 453 to 2,921 compared to the same time period in the prior year.

The TCE1 rates earned by the A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2017, were $14,885, $15,619, $17,084 and $15,070 per day, respectively. The A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels earned $13,928, $13,959, $14,849 and $15,404 per day, respectively, during the same period in the prior year. The Company had 32 vessels operating during the three months ended December 31, 2017, out of which 31 vessels operate in pools, from which they derive TCE revenue, and one vessel is commercially managed by Navig8 Group outside of the pools and has been employed on a time-charter out since December 2017.

Vessel operating expenses were $20.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, an increase of $4.6 million from the three months ended December 31, 2016, when the Company had only taken delivery of 28 vessels compared to 32 vessels at December 31, 2017. Average fleet operating costs per day, including technical management fees, were approximately $6,208 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2017, which is $515 higher than the average fleet operating costs per day during the three months ended December 31, 2016.



Depreciation expense for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $13.0 million, an increase of $2.6 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2016, when the Company had only 28 delivered vessels compared to 32 delivered vessels at December 31, 2017.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2017, were $1.6 million, a decrease of $0.2 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2016.

Interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $12.3 million, an increase of $2.4 million from $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016 when the Company had only taken delivery of 28 of the vessels in its newbuilding program.

1 Time charter equivalent, a non-US GAAP measure, is vessel revenue less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges but excluding pool commission).

NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)









All in US$000, unless otherwise

stated For the three months ended 31 December For the twelve months ended 31 December 2017 2016 2017 2016









Operating Revenue

















Vessel revenue 43,257 33,872 158,585 146,131 Total operating revenue $43,257 $33,872 $158,585 $146,131









Operating expenses







Vessel expenses (20,065) (15,440) (71,125) (50,825) Depreciation (13,037) (10,444) (47,665) (34,149) General and administrative expenses (1,575) (1,795) (6,382) (7,432) Gain / (Loss) on cancellation of

newbuilding contracts - 17 - (566)









Total operating expenses ($34,677) ($27,662) ($125,172) ($92,972)











Net operating income $8,580 $6,210 $33,413 $53,159











Financial items









Interest income

11 18 41 43 Interest expense and finance costs (12,323) (9,869) (46,850) (33,119) Other financial items (4) (2) (21) (24)









Net financial items ($12,316) ($9,853) ($46,830) ($33,100)











Net income / (loss) ($3,736) ($3,643) ($13,417) $20,059























Earnings / (loss) per common share:







Basic

($0.10) ($0.09) ($0.35) $0.52 Diluted

($0.10) ($0.09) ($0.35) $0.52











EBITDA:









Net income/(loss) ($3,736) ($3,643) ($13,417) $20,059 Depreciation 13,037 10,444 47,665 34,149 Interest income

(11) (18) (41) (43) Interest expense and finance costs 12,323 9,869 46,850 33,119 Other financial items 4 2 21 24 EBITDA

$21,617 $16,654 $81,078 $87,308













NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







As at 31 December As at 31 December All in US$000, unless otherwise stated 2017 2016





Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 21,498 28,686 Trade receivables 19,069 23,256 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,199 14,391 Inventories 3,071 3,008





Total current assets $57,837 $69,341





Non-current assets



Restricted cash 18,700 17,430 Vessels, net 1,178,156 1,049,917 Vessels under construction - 51,474





Total non-current assets $1,196,856 $1,118,821





Total assets $1,254,693 $1,188,162





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Current portion of loans 55,181 46,138 Accounts payables and accrued expenses 6,824 14,645





Total current liabilities $62,005 $60,783





Non-current liabilities



Long-term loans, net of unamortised debt issuance cost 765,582 688,216 Accrued interest expenses 1,543 183





Total non-current liabilities $767,125 $688,399





Total liabilities $829,130 $749,182





Shareholders' equity









Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 38,489,108 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2017 (December 31, 2016: 38,489,108) 385 385 Paid-in capital 403,641 403,641 Retained earnings 21,537 34,954





Total shareholders' equity $425,563 $438,980





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,254,693 $1,188,162















NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





For the twelve months ended 31 December All in US$000, unless otherwise stated 2017 2016





Operating activities









Net income / (loss) (13,417) 20,059 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:



Loss on cancellation of newbuilding contracts - 566 Depreciation of vessels 47,665 34,149 Net debt extinguishment costs (23) (274) Amortisation of deferred financing charges 1,671 995 Provision for doubtful account 255 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Trade receivables 4,187 (8,096) Prepaid expenses and other assets (63) (3,494) Inventories (63) (1,000) Accounts payables and accrued expenses 124 1,862





Net cash provided by operating activities $40,336 $44,767





Investing activities









Change in restricted cash (1,270) (1,430) Refund from cancellation of newbuilding contracts - 20,926 Payments for vessels under construction (130,578) (302,894) Payments for vessels, capital lease - (50) Payments for vessels (364) (152)





Net cash used in investing activities ($132,212) ($283,600)





Financing activities



Proceeds from loans, net of debt issuance cost 188,827 377,202 Repayment of loans (104,139) (91,972) Payment of obligation under capital lease - (36,149)





Net cash provided by financing activities $84,688 $249,081

















Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7,188) 10,248 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 28,686 18,438





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $21,498 $28,686







Fleet List as of February 1, 2018



Name DWT Yard Built



Delivered Vessels







1 Navig8 Victoria 49,000 Hyundai Vinashin Q1 2015

2 Navig8 Violette 49,000 Hyundai Vinashin Q1 2015

3 Navig8 Almandine 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q1 2015

4 Navig8 Amber 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q1 2015

5 Navig8 Amethyst 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q1 2015

6 Navig8 Ametrine 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015

7 Navig8 Aventurine 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015

8 Navig8 Andesine 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015

9 Navig8 Aronaldo 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015

10 Navig8 Aquamarine 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015

11 Navig8 Amazonite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015

12 Navig8 Amessi 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015

13 Navig8 Ammolite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015

14 Navig8 Axinite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015

15 Navig8 Azotic 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015

16 Navig8 Adamite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015

17 Navig8 Azurite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015

18 Navig8 Aragonite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q4 2015

19 Navig8 Alabaster 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q4 2015

20 Navig8 Achroite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q1 2016

21 Navig8 Turquoise 49,000 STX Q2 2016

22 Navig8 Sirius 25,000 Kitanihon Q2 2016

23 Navig8 Topaz 49,000 STX Q3 2016

24 Navig8 Sky 25,000 Kitanihon Q3 2016

25 Navig8 Tourmaline 49,000 STX Q4 2016

26 Navig8 Spark 25,000 Kitanihon Q4 2016

27 Navig8 Stellar 25,000 Kitanihon Q4 2016

28 Navig8 Tanzanite 49,000 STX Q4 2016

29 Navig8 Saiph 25,000 Kitanihon Q1 2017

30 Navig8 Sceptrum 25,000 Kitanihon Q2 2017

31 Navig8 Spica 25,000 Fukuoka Q2 2017

32 Navig8 Sol 25,000 Fukuoka Q3 2017



