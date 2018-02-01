Dental Endodontics Market to Reach US$1.7 Bn by 2025, Globally: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dental Endodontics Market: Backed by Sophisticated Healthcare Infrastructure, Developed Regions Emerge at fore

TMR pegged the global dental endodontic market at US$1.1 bn in 2016. Rising at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2017 and 2025, the global market is likely to reach US$1.7 bn by the end of 2025. Regionally, Europe led the global endodontic market in 2016 and is likely to remain dominant through the course of the forecast period. The region boasts a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure which gives soil for growth to the dental endodontic market in Europe. Besides this, the rising aging population, favorable reimbursement facilities, high purchasing power of consumers, and changing lifestyle will create an environment conducive to the growth of the endodontic market in Europe.

Based on product type, the market was dominated by the consumables segment, which held a share of nearly 70% in 2016. The segment's dominance is attributable to the rising use of fresh consumable during endodontic treatments.

Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases to Fuel Demand

The global endodontic market is likely to witness robust opportunities for growth in the coming years. The rising prevalence of dental health disorders, increasing incidence of oral infections, and the growing geriatric population are among the chief drivers of the market. Because elderly population is more vulnerable to dental diseases, a rise in their number will directly fuel the demand from the global dental endodontic market. Tooth enamel wears out with age, making teeth more prone to decays, plaques, and damage.

A recent study by the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that the number of people aged 60 years or over will more than double itself by 2050. Also reports suggest that a majority of older population will be from developing and under-developed nations. While the statistics indicate significant growth prospects, the market will also benefit from the rising healthcare expenditures witnessed worldwide. Other than this, the market will significantly benefit from the advent of technological advancements such as the use of CAM/CDM technologies and image mapping techniques.

High Cost of Dental Procedures May Create Hindrances

On the downside, growth witnessed in the global dental endodontic market can be slowed by the high costs associated with dental procedures. Also lack of proper reimbursement facilities may limit the market to an extent. Nonetheless, the market will exhibit a positive trajectory as endodontic treatments remain the most preferred treatment for dental abscess. Furthermore, the rising population and the existence of unmet medical needs in underdeveloped nation will offer market considerable opportunities to capitalize on in the coming years. Also the rising dental-care related expectation spurred by the improving economic conditions and the rising disposable income of consumers will enable the market exhibit strong growth in the coming years.

The competitive landscape in the global dental endodontic market exhibit partial consolidation with top two companies held nearly 50% of the instrument segment. Contrary to this, the consumable segment is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global and regional players, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. The study also profiles companies such as Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Ultradent Products Inc, Septodont Holding, FKG Dentaire S.A., Peter Brasseler Holdings, L.P., Mani, Inc, Coltene Holding AG, and Henry Schein, Inc. to present insights into various strategies adopted by the market players in order to gain edge over their contemporaries.

