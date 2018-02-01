Vantaa, Finland, 2018-02-01 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Press release 1 February 2018, at 1.30 pm (EET)



Cramo publishes Financial Statements Bulletin 2017 on 9 February 2018 at 9.00 am



Cramo Plc will publish its 2017 Financial Statements Bulletin on Friday 9 February 2018 at 9.00 am (EET). The report will be available on the company's website at www.cramogroup.com after publishing.



An analyst and press briefing will be held on Friday 9 February 2018 at 11.00 am (EET) at Kämp Kansallissali, Aleksanterinkatu 44 A, 2nd floor, Helsinki.



The news conference can be viewed live on company's website at the address: www.cramogroup.com. There is a possibility to ask questions during the news conference.



An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company website later the same day.



CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson President and CEO



Further information:



Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045 Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 10 661 10, +358 40 556 3546



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Main media www.cramogroup.com



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in fourteen countries and in about 300 depots. With a group staff around 2,600, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2016 was EUR 712 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup