Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Directorate Change

London, February 1
Fidelity Japanese Values PLC ("the Company')
LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172
Director Resignation
In conformity with Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company notifies the market that it has been informed that Mami Mizutori has resigned from her position as a non-executive director of the Company. Ms Mizutori was appointed as Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) on 31 January 2018 and as a result has had to relinquish all external directorships.
There are no further matters to be disclosed under LR 9.6.14R.
Natalia de Sousa
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Tel: 01737 837846
1 February 2018