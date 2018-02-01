sprite-preloader
Aktien
Kurs
%
News
7 Tage

01.02.2018 | 12:40
PR Newswire

Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, February 1

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC ("the Company')

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Director Resignation

In conformity with Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company notifies the market that it has been informed that Mami Mizutori has resigned from her position as a non-executive director of the Company. Ms Mizutori was appointed as Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) on 31 January 2018 and as a result has had to relinquish all external directorships.

There are no further matters to be disclosed under LR 9.6.14R.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

1 February 2018


