

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $38.26 million, or $0.43 per share. This was down from $52.37 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $506.12 million. This was up from $442.99 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $38.26 Mln. vs. $52.37 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $506.12 Mln vs. $442.99 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.3%



