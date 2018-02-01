The total bond offering in connection with the interest rate adjustment of adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) at the Nykredit Group's refinancing auctions will amount to approx. DKK 36,3bn. The auctions will be conducted in the period from 5 February to 9 February 2018.



The total bond offering comprises DKK 35,7bn in DKK-denominated and approx. DKK 600m in EUR-denominated bullet covered bonds.



In the auction period, Nykredit will publish the amounts offered in the individual ISINs daily at nykredit.com/ir.



Terms for the auctions including a list of the bonds offered, amounts offered and an auction schedule appear from Appendices 1 and 2.



Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66.



Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

