Search Discovery Adds Testing and Optimization Industry Leaders Kelly Wortham and Melanie Hall

Search Discovery, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of two Testing and Optimization industry experts Kelly Wortham and Melanie Hall to our team. With these additions Search Discovery continues the expansion of their capacity to deliver business intelligence services that help organizations drive measurable business impact. "We are continuing to build a team that allows us to provide solutions and services that help companies realize the full impact their data can have on their business," says Lee Blankenship, Search Discovery's Founder and CEO.

Search Discovery has positioned itself to assist clients looking to harness insights that drive continuous improvement of business outcomes, customer lifetime value, and brand loyalty through end-to-end optimization and personalization program design and support.

"Anyone can 'do' A/B testing. It takes something more to truly optimize," says Wortham. "One of the reasons I am excited to have joined Search Discovery is because the company truly understands the importance of data-driven optimization. We focus on helping brands optimize the relationships they have with their customers using the best tools available, from analytics to testing to voice of customer." Hall agrees. "A true optimization program does not actually test everything; it optimizes everything using strategic prioritization to decide when to test, when to fix, and when to dig a little deeper and get more data."

Kelly Wortham, Director of Optimization

Kelly has been a well-known presence in the digital analytics and optimization industry since 2007. She is a frequent speaker at industry events and has taught workshops at digital analytics conferences for the past 5 years. She is the founder and owner of the highly-acclaimed Test & Learn Community where optimization practitioners from across all industries and from 5 different countries meet twice monthly via teleconference to discuss various topics related to the testing space.

Prior to Search Discovery, Kelly worked with Gary Angel's Semphonic team at EY providing optimization consultation to fortune 100 clients across the globe. Before joining EY, Kelly led Dell's award-winning testing program.

Melanie Hall, Senior Manager of Testing and Optimization

Melanie is a digital strategy leader with deep functional expertise in end-to-end optimization program design, evaluation, and strategy. She has successfully utilized her talent for design thinking to lead multiple site redesigns and agile transformations. She is a recognized thought leader in optimization strategy, and has been a featured keynote speaker in the US and UK, and has won multiple awards for test design & outcomes.

Prior to Search Discovery, Melanie built, optimized, and led online strategic experimentation programs for American Express and Dell. From strategy and ideation through deep-dive analysis, she has directed all activities related to optimization and strategic online testing for these Fortune 100 companies. She specializes in working through ambiguity and layers of complexity to find solutions that drive organizational goals and KPIs.

Search Discovery is a business intelligence and analytics company that empowers organizations to use data to improve business performance. We engage clients at every stage of data enablement including strategy, implementation, business experiments, optimization and organizational change management.

Our solutions enable more efficient operations, clear business insights and improved decision making across marketing, sales, finance, operations and human resources. We partner with Fortune 5000 companies like Marriott, Chick Fil A, Adobe, Michael Kors and others who are transforming their businesses by leveraging the value of data.

