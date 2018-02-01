

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) released earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $6.82 million, or $0.03 per share. This was lower than $65.14 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $317.91 million. This was up from $312.05 million last year.



Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $6.82 Mln. vs. $65.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -89.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -90.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $317.91 Mln vs. $312.05 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%



