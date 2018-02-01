

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to RMB27.01 billion, or RMB10.61 per share. This was up from RMB22.49 billion, or RMB9.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 55.9% to RMB83.03 billion. This was up from RMB53.25 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB27.01 Bln. vs. RMB22.49 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.1% -EPS (Q3): RMB10.61 vs. RMB9.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.6% -Revenue (Q3): RMB83.03 Bln vs. RMB53.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 55.9%



