LiveU to Provide 4K HEVC Live Coverage for First Time at the Winter Games

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU is providing 4K HEVC live video coverage for the first time at a major event at next week's Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. LiveU will support global broadcasters from over 40 countries with a record number of bonded cellular units and a dedicated team on the ground throughout the duration of the games.

Ronen Artman, LiveU's VP Marketing, said, "Over the last 10 years LiveU has supported broadcasters at every Winter and Summer Games, and this time is no exception. Demand for units has been higher than expected with bookings from broadcasters across five continents. We're thrilled that we can offer our customers the latest 4K HEVC transmission technology so they can follow the athletes' progress and offer behind-the-scenes coverage around the stadiums, arenas and slopes with unmatched quality and reliability. We'll be ensuring the best possible TV and online coverage for viewers worldwide. The camera crews are being looked after too - we're giving away a special kit to keep them warm!"

LiveU's flagship LU600 portable transmission solution with the 4K HEVC Pro card offers the ultimate video performance in live streaming for global news and sports coverage. The solution allows professional broadcasters and content creators to benefit from unparalleled video performance with extreme bandwidth efficiency - using one of the smallest portable cellular bonding units.

LiveU first covered the Summer Games in Beijing in 2008 and has been providing live video coverage at every major international sports event since. This summer, LiveU will be supporting the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia', forecast to be the largest live event ever covered in 4K.

