SodaStream Launches a New Approach to Recruit Global Talent

The company teams up with Game of Thrones Star, Thor Bjornsson aka "The Mountain" in a first of its kind recruitment video

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA) today released a disruptive recruitment video campaign, "Join the Revolution", aimed to attract extraordinary talent from around the globe to fill positions in 45 countries.

To watch the video, visit People.SodaStream.com/join-the-revolution

The fast-paced video highlights the company's DNA and values throughout a series of comical exchanges between SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum, Game of Thrones Star, Thor Bjornsson aka "The Mountain" and SodaStream employees.

"SodaStream is all about people and attracting extraordinary talent requires extraordinary methods," explains Birnbaum. "No more piles of resumes for us. The world is changing and just like we need to be creative in attracting our customers, we need to be super creative in attracting new talent. We are looking for people who are courageous, creative, have a sense of urgency and are excited to make the world a better place. We are growing fast and recruit only those people who can move mountains. People who think they have what it takes should reach out. I have a job for them."

Shooting for the video campaign took place at SodaStream's international headquarters and at its global manufacturing campus in Israel, and features real SodaStream employees.

"The amazing SodaStream employees I've met throughout our projects share a passion to make the world a better place. It's always exciting working with these guys and I'm looking forward to our next collaboration," saidThor Bjornsson.

Bjornsson has previously collaborated with the company three times in the award-winning campaigns "Heavy Bubbles," "Shame or Glory" and "No Planet, No Christmas," all of which attack the global pollution epidemic that has been made worse by single-use plastic bottles.

About SodaStream

SodaStream is the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world*. SodaStream enables consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water in seconds. By making ordinary water fun and exciting to drink, SodaStream helps consumers drink more water. SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers offer a highly differentiated and innovative alternative to consumers of bottled and canned carbonated soft drinks. The products promote health and wellness, are environmentally friendly, cost effective, and are customizable and fun to use. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 45 countries. To learn more about how SodaStream makes water exciting, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, visit www.SodaStream.com.

*Total global volumes taken from GlobalData's Global Packaged Water Report 2017, compared with SodaStream company information.

