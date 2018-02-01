Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market 2018-2026:UTM Replacing ATM for Both Manned and Unmanned Aviation

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market: Focus on Regional Perspective and Stakeholder Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market Anticipated to Reach $3.62 Billion by 2026

The UAS Traffic Management (UTM) system is an upcoming phenomenon that is envisioned for managing drones (mainly small drones) traffic in the lower level of airspace. The UAS traffic management system or UTM system is envisaged to be a system of several subsystems which will work together to provide an end-to-end service. The UTM system will be connected to different data providers to accumulate real-time information of weather, airspace traffic, drone registration and credentials of drone operators, among others. Although, UTM system uses different technologies than air traffic management (ATM) system, the basic key functionalities and the operations in the UAS traffic management systems are inspired from current manned aviation traffic management system.



The need of the UAS traffic management system is driven by a number of factors such as unprecedented increase in number of drones in the airspace, interest shown by different governments and emerging regulations, and collaboration of key stakeholders for the development of a working architecture.



However, security and safety concerns for public, privacy concerns, and vulnerability to cyber-attack are some of the major challenges for the UAS traffic management system. Moreover, potential business opportunities and its possibility of replacing the ATM system in the future are expected to make the UAS traffic management system market lucrative for different stakeholders involved in the UTM ecosystem.



The UTM system is envisaged to be a system of several subsystems . For the overall system to work properly it is necessary for each sub-system to work perfectly. Some of the prominent stakeholders are UAS Service Supplier, Commercial Drone Operator, Communication System Provider, Data Service Provider, Law Enforcement, and Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP). UAS Service Supplier (USS) is anticipated to be one of the core stakeholders in the UAS traffic management system market, and the USS will handle all the core functionality area in the overall market spectrum.



At present, companies do offer solutions but fully developed UTM systems are still not commercially available. However, because of constant developments by both the public and private sector stakeholders, the UTM system market has a potential to generate over a billion dollar revenue by the year 2026.



The UAS traffic management system market is segmented on the basis of geography such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are two prominent geographical regions which are working aggressively to develop the UAS traffic management system architecture. The governments in the countries of these regions are collaborating with different stakeholders to draft rules and regulations for easier adoption of the system. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are also taking proper measures to develop UTM system for incorporating more drones in the airspace.



Some of the key companies in the UAS traffic management system market include: AirMap, Unifly, and Skyward.io, 3D Robotics, Airware, Altitude Angel, Analytical Graphics, Inc., DeDrone, DJI Innovation, Gryphon Sensors, Kittyhawk.io, Microdrones, PrecisionHawk, SenseFly, and vHive.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 UAS Traffic Management System Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Increase in Number of Drones in Airspace

2.1.2 Emerging Regulations for UAS Traffic Management

2.1.3 Key Stakeholders Working Towards a Common UTM Architecture

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 Growing Security and Safety Concerns

2.2.2 Privacy Concerns

2.2.3 Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Potential Growth Opportunities for Key Stakeholders

2.3.2 UTM replacing ATM for both Manned and Unmanned Aviation

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.2 Key Strategies and Developments

3.2.1 Product Launches

3.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.2.3 Business Expansions

3.2.4 Acquisitions

3.2.5 Other Developments

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 UAS Traffic Management System Architecture

4.2 UAS Traffic Management System Stakeholders

4.3 Ongoing and Upcoming UAS Traffic Management System Programs

4.4 Patent Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Environment in Global Drone Market

4.5.1 Drone Regulatory Authorities by Country

4.5.2 UAS Rule-Making Progress in the U.S. and Europe

4.5.3 Upcoming UAS Traffic Management Regulatory Framework

4.6 Investment Scenario in UTM System Start-ups

5 Global UAS Traffic Management System Market

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations

5.2 Market Overview

6 Stakeholder Analysis in Global UAS Traffic Management System Market

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 UAS Service Supplier

6.1.2 Commercial Drone Operators

6.1.3 Communication System Providers

6.1.4 Data Service Providers

6.1.5 Law Enforcement

6.1.6 Air Navigation Service Provider/Regulator

7 Global UAS Traffic Management System Market Scenario by Region

8 Company Profiles



3D Robotics, Inc.

AirMap

Airware

Altitude Angel

Analytical Graphics, Inc.

DJI Innovations

DeDrone

Gryphon Sensors

Kittyhawk.io

Microdrones

Precision Hawk

SenseFly

Skyward.io

Unifly

vHive

