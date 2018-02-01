Baby Diapers Market Growing at 4.94% CAGR by 2022

PUNE, India, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global baby diapers market 2018-2022 is a new research report added to ReportsnReports.com. Baby Diapers market report provides leading vendors in the Market is included based on profile, business performance, sales, etc. Vendors mentioned Domtar Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag, Kao Corporation, KCWW, Procter & Gamble, and Unicharm Corporation.

The analysts forecast global baby diapers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the period 2018-2022. The latest trend gaining momentum in the baby diapers market is Rising R&D investments by key market competitors. One of the significant trends in the market is the increased R&D investments by key competitors. The increasing R&D investments by competitors are aimed to further improve the efficiency of the baby care products and their safety for use. The global baby diaper market is witnessing numerous innovations as key competitors are coming up with a variety of baby diapers that would cater to different skin types and ages.

According to the baby diapers market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Consumers' shift toward natural and organic products. At present, parents are increasingly concerned about the health and well-being of their babies because the skin of newborns is relatively delicate and more prone to skin irritation and rashes compared to children of four years and above. Subsequently, parents prefer natural and organic baby diapers, baby soaps, shampoos, lotions, and others to ensure the safety of their babies' skin. These products contain less or negligible synthetic additives, colors, perfume, and artificial preservatives, which helps soothe and restore health to the skin and keep the baby feeling fresh throughout the day.

Further, the baby diapers market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rising awareness of negative impacts associated with baby diapers. Market of Baby diapers, especially disposable baby diapers, contains dioxin, a toxic chemical by-product of the paper-bleaching process. Dioxin is recognized as the most hazardous chemical among all cancer-causing carcinogens. They are a known toxin linked to congenital disabilities, skin diseases, liver diseases, immune system suppression, and genetic damage in lab animals. Additionally, a majority of disposable and eco-friendly baby diapers contain sodium polyacrylate, which is a toxic chemical ingredient that is added to the inner layer of diapers to make them super-absorbent.

