LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, 2018-02-01 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leader in human gene therapy, today announced that members of company management or principal investigators will participate in upcoming business, medical and investor conferences during February.



-- Bentley University Innovator's Business Series, February 6, 2018 at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts. o Matthew Kapusta, chief executive officer of uniQure, will be the keynote speaker for a presentation entitled, "Delivering on the Promise of Gene Therapy" on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. EST.



-- SunTrust 4th Annual Orphan Drug Day, February 13, 2018 at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City o Company management will be hosting meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.



-- Leerink Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, February 14 - 15, 2018 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City o Mr. Kapusta will be participating in a Fireside Chat on Wednesday February 14, at 9:00 a.m. EST. The live webcast can be accessed by the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



-- 13th Annual Huntington's Disease Therapeutics Conference, February 26 - March 1, 2018 at the Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, California o Investigators at the Centre for Molecular Medicine and Therapeutics & BC Children's Hospital Research Institute, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada, will present novel, preclinical data on uniQure's proprietary investigational gene therapy, AMT-130, in humanized mice models of Huntington's disease. The presentation is expected to include data demonstrating non-selective silencing of mutant HTT and improvements in select behavioral and neuropathological Huntington's disease phenotypes.



About uniQure uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and cardiovascular diseases.



