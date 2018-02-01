ObsEva SA / Dr. Ernest Loumaye, CEO of ObsEva SA returns to work following a personal leave for medical reasons . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - February 1, 2018 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that Dr. Ernest Loumaye, co-founder and CEO of ObsEva (the "Company"), has returned to work following a personal leave for medical reasons.

Dr. Frank Verwiel, the Company's Chairperson of the Board of Directors, stated "The Board of Directors is delighted that Ernest has made a speedy recovery and returned full time to his role of CEO."

Dr. Ernest Loumaye extends his gratitude to Dr Frank Verwiel and the Office of the CEO for overseeing the operations of the Company during his absence and stated that he is elated to return to lead the Company towards the delivery of several important milestones in 2018.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

