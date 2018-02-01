Payment solutions firm Equiniti Group completed its acquisition of US-bank Wells Fargo's Shareowner Services (WFSS) business on Thursday, noting that integration was set to begin immediately. Equiniti announced that after taking extensive preparation since the initial transaction announcement back in July 2017 it was now ready to fully merge the new unit into the wider group. The West Sussex-based company plans to deploy its Sirius technology into the US market over the coming months after it ...

