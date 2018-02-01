Property regeneration developer U and I Group has disposed of the Kingsland shopping centre in Thatcham for £16.1m after adding "significant value" to the property during its ownership. U+I sold its remaining holdings in the centre to Sheet Anchor Evolve on 31 January, having offloaded the Waitrose food store to Knight Frank Investment Management on 22 December. The combined sale price came in above book value, reflecting a blended yield of 5.86% and took the total collected from U+I's ...

