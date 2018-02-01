Online grocer Ocado has appointed Luke Jensen, current chief executive of its Solutions division, to the group's board as an executive director. Jensen had overseen significant progress within the group since joining in February 2017, including the signing of several major international partnerships with the likes of Sobeys and Groupe Casino. Before joining Ocado, he was a senior advisor at the Boston Consulting Group and a group development director at Sainsbury's, with responsibility for all ...

