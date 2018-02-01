Royal Mail's European parcel delivery business, General Logistics Systems, has bought Spanish express parcels delivery company, Redyser Transporte, for 16.5m (£14.5m). Based in Murcia, Redyser predominantly serves the express parcels segment, delivering around 14m parcels annually. It operates through a network of over 200 agencies and franchises and 12 own operated sites in Spain's main cities. Royal Mail said the acquisition will further enhance GLS Spain's domestic offering and strengthen ...

