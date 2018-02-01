

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $180 million, or $1.40 per share. This was up from $173 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.94 billion. This was up from $1.86 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $180 Mln. vs. $173 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.40 vs. $1.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



