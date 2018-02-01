

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2018, citing a revenue benefit from the implementation of a new reveneue standard, the ASU 2014-09 or Revenue from Contracts with Customers, among other things.



Accordingly, for fiscal 2018, Idexx Laboratories now forecasts earnings per share of $4.04 to $4.18 per share, an increase of $0.55 from the midpoint of prior guidance to $4.04 - $4.18.



The revised outlook represents targeted growth of 37 percent to 42 percent on a reported basis, and 29 percent to 33 percent on a comparable constant currency basis.



The company raised its 2018 revenue outlook by $65 million to a range of $2.205 billion to $2.245 billion, or reported growth of 12 percent to 14 percent.



The revenue outlook reflects the company's strong 2017 performance, an estimated $10 million benefit from the New Revenue Standard, and an estimated $35 million benefit related to updated assumptions for foreign exchange rates.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $3.76 per share for the year on revenues of $2.16 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



